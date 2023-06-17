Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Seymour Police talk about when it is legal to use fireworks

(MGN Online and Pexels)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department talked about when it’s legal to use fireworks in the city of Seymour in a Facebook post.

Officials said the use of “consumer fireworks” is prohibited within the city limits except during the following periods:

  • Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset from June 29 to July 3 and from July 5 to July 9 each year.
  • Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4.

“Consumer fireworks” are small fireworks designed primarily to produce visible effects by combustion, and that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations made known by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 CFR 1507, according to officials.

The term “consumer fireworks” also include:

  • Aerial devices, which include sky rockets, missile type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines and shells
  • Ground audible devices, which include firecrackers, salutes, and chasers
  • Firework devices containing combinations of the effects described in the bullet points above

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park
Coroner identifies 2 people who died after motorcycle accident on Preston Highway
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
People now have to pay to park behind Wick's Pizza.
Highland businesses upset about new ‘pay-to-park’ rules for parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for trans Hoosier youth
Cold case mystery in Indiana solved after 52 years
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games
RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana...
RiverLink tolls to increase 4.9% in July