Seymour Police talk about when it is legal to use fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department talked about when it’s legal to use fireworks in the city of Seymour in a Facebook post.

Officials said the use of “consumer fireworks” is prohibited within the city limits except during the following periods:

Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset from June 29 to July 3 and from July 5 to July 9 each year.

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4.

“Consumer fireworks” are small fireworks designed primarily to produce visible effects by combustion, and that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations made known by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 CFR 1507, according to officials.

The term “consumer fireworks” also include:

Aerial devices, which include sky rockets, missile type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines and shells

Ground audible devices, which include firecrackers, salutes, and chasers

Firework devices containing combinations of the effects described in the bullet points above

