Woman in hospital after shooting on Phillips Lane

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Phillips Lane Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane around 10:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Officials said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

