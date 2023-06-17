Woman in hospital after shooting on Phillips Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Phillips Lane Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane around 10:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Officials said she was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.