2 18-year-olds arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two 18-year-olds were arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park Saturday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to the skate park on reports of a fight and men carrying AR-15-style weapons.

When officers arrived on the scene, they recognized two underage men who were seen on RTCC Cameras trying to hide the weapons, according to the arrest reports.

Officers noticed a “large bulge” in each of their waistbands and started a pat-down search. According to the arrest reports, officers found a loaded AR-15 on 18-year-old Cory Baxter and an AR-style pistol with two fully-loaded magazines and a round in the chamber on Tyler McRae. Both were also found with marijuana.

Baxter was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct second degree. McRae was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, both of their arraignments are scheduled for Monday, July 19 at 9 a.m.

