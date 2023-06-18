Contact Troubleshooters
2 teens arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park allegedly carrying AR-15 style weapons

Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville teenagers made an appearance in court on Monday after they were arrested over the weekend for allegedly carrying AR-15-style weapons.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, LMPD received multiple calls to respond to the Louisville Extreme Skate Park on various reports of juveniles and young adults fighting and carrying weapons.

While on the scene, officers found 18-year-old Tyler McRae and 18-year-old Cory Baxter.

An arrest report said officers recognized the two from a previous run when RTCC identified them on camera carrying concealed AR-style Pistols.

Police said they noticed a “large bulge” in their waistbands. A pat down revealed they were carrying an AR Pistol AM15 Anderson MFG along with two fully loaded magazines with a round in the chamber.

Also found were a loaded AR-15 Serial#FFH043710 and two bags of marijuana.

Baxter was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct second degree. McRae was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Police said the decision was made to shut down the park a little after midnight.

The two appeared in court on Monday, both entering a not-guilty plea. Their bond was set at $5,000 cash.

If released, the judge ordered they will have no weapons, no contact with each other, and no access to the skate park.

Baxter is scheduled to be back in court on June 28 and McRae on June 27.

On Monday, LMPD said the responding sergeant’s body cam was recovered on the scene.

