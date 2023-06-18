Ford Driving Skills For Life holds free clinics to reduce motor vehicle fatalities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More and more people have been dying on Louisville roads over the past five years, and now two groups are trying to stop the problem at its root, driver behavior.

Ford Motors partnered with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association to put on a driving skills clinic.

The event appealed to parents and teenagers on multiple levels.

It gave teens valuable life lessons and skills for the road while also giving them a chance to play with some pretty cool rides.

“We feel that everyone has the equitable right to get from point A to point B safely,” Ford Driving Skills For Life’s Mike Speck.

Safety is what Ford Driving Skills for Life’s Mike Speck says is the goal.

They host free safety clinics to give teens hands-on lessons to not only improve their driving skills but their awareness on the road.

“We know from a driving perspective that while physical skill is an important commodity to have, what really matters is driver behavior,” Speck explained. “It’s how they choose to drive.”

The leading cause of death for teens is car crashes, which is something the Metro has seen a lot of over the years.

Over the last five years, fatalities on public roadways have steadily increased each year, from 76 in 2018 to 128 in 2022.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program has tried to prevent this by studying what drivers struggle with on the road.

One of their focuses is for teens that are newly licensed or permitted and at their clinics, they apply their research.

“We know that one area is vehicle handling, and that’s what’s going on behind me now,” Speck said. “Where they’re learning to control rear wheel slide. “We also know that teens, newly permitted or newly licensed drivers also struggle with speed management and space management.”

These lessons are something the young drivers say will go a long way on their driving safety journey.

“Like I know me as a driver, I’m always driving around my siblings,” teen driver Natalie Velton said. “Or like I dog sit so having that, and like being able to gradually stop and everything like that is very helpful.”

The clinic has added a drive for safety, even the youth like Velten recommend.

“Bring your teens in yourself to the driving academy,” Velten exclaimed. “It’s so fun, and it’s also just really, really great in general.”

