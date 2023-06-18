Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police investigating murder-suicide in Vine Grove

(FOX5)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened in Hardin County on Saturday.

Calls from the Vine Grove Police Department came into KSP asking for assistance with a shooting around 1:53 a.m.

KSP said officers responded to the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive for a welfare check and found Allen McLean, 67, and his wife, Lisa McLean, 48, dead.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe Allen shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself, KSP said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash on Preston Highway identified
Coroner identifies child who died in hit-and-run
Two minutes and a phone charger are all it took to steal a woman's car.
Louisville car theft victim warns other KIA owners
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

Big Four Bridge
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge
Teenager injured in Shawnee neighborhood shooting
Crime Scene
Man dies at the hospital after being found shot in Wilder Park neighborhood
With motor vehicle crashes increasing, especially in Louisville, Ford Driving Skills For Life...
Ford Driving Skills For Life holds free clinics to reduce motor vehicle fatalities