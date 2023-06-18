Kentucky State Police investigating murder-suicide in Vine Grove

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened in Hardin County on Saturday.

Calls from the Vine Grove Police Department came into KSP asking for assistance with a shooting around 1:53 a.m.

KSP said officers responded to the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive for a welfare check and found Allen McLean, 67, and his wife, Lisa McLean, 48, dead.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe Allen shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself, KSP said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.