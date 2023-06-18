Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Man shot to death in Grayson County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIG CLIFITY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 48-year-old man was found shot to death in Grayson County late Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said calls from the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office came in before midnight requesting assistance for a shooting investigation.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Mount Zion Road and found Basil Ashley of Fern Creek dead.

Early investigation revealed Ashley went into the home and forcibly entered a bedroom occupied by the resident, a 45-year-old female.

The woman shot Ashley several times. His body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy has been scheduled.

KSP said the woman was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for observation of previous health issues.

Investigators said Ashley and the woman were in a relationship at one point and have had a history of domestic violence.

The case will later be turned over to the Grayson Co. Grand Jury.

