Louisville woman charged in Algonquin shooting; pointing gun at children

24-year-old Kendra Hines
24-year-old Kendra Hines(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested on Friday and is being accused of shooting a man and pointing a gun at kids in the Algonquin neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Kendra Hines, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to the arrest report.

On Wednesday, May 17, LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South 11th Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found that a man had been shot in the abdomen. Police said he was transported to UofL Hospital and was immediately taken into surgery.

During an interview, the man, Bryan McGruder, told officials that Hines knows his girlfriend.

McGruder added that Hines and his girlfriend were arguing in front of their house and that he was on the porch. When McGruder turned and tried to walk into the house, Hines pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting McGruder once. According to the arrest report, Hines then pointed the gun at two children, a six-year-old and an 11-year-old.

The arrest report states that Hines fled the scene and was seen on video surveillance running toward her home.

Officials were able to identify Hines as the subject and then arrested her.

Hines is scheduled to be in court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

