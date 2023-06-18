Man dies at the hospital after being found shot in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 4300 block of South 3rd Street around 10:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

