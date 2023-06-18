Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was injured in a shooting that police said happened at the Big Four Bridge after a fight broke out.

It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an off-duty LMPD officer working security at Norton Children’s Hospital notified Metrosafe a shooting happened in the garage of the hospital.

Officers arrived and found a man shot, but later learned the shooting took place around the Big Four Bridge after an altercation.

The man was taken to the hospital by private means and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

