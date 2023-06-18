Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot while burglarizing home in Algonquin neighborhood; police say

48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson
48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot after he was accused of breaking into a home in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday.

On June 4, LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

According to an arrest report, 48-year-old Karingo Lucas had kicked in the door to a house and entered, holding a lead pipe in his hand.

The man who lived there call 911 and confronted Lucas, who then lunged towards him.

Police said the caller shot Lucas in the leg.

Lucas was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
2 teens arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park allegedly carrying AR-15 style weapons
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Woman dead after crash in Jeffersontown
Big Four Bridge
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge
Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East...
Woman killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood motorcycle crash identified

Latest News

Man is dead after boating accident
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run death of toddler
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the Paristown neighborhood SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Persistent shower and storm chances thanks to a jammed up weather pattern
Bullitt County EMS paramedic critical after ambulance was hit by semi
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood