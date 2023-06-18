Man shot while burglarizing home in Algonquin neighborhood; police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot after he was accused of breaking into a home in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday.

On June 4, LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

According to an arrest report, 48-year-old Karingo Lucas had kicked in the door to a house and entered, holding a lead pipe in his hand.

The man who lived there call 911 and confronted Lucas, who then lunged towards him.

Police said the caller shot Lucas in the leg.

Lucas was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

