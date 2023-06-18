Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot while burglarizing home in Algonquin neighborhood

48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson
48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot after breaking into a home in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday, June 4, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson, was arrested on June 17 and charged with burglary first-degree.

LMPD Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 5:20 p.m., the arrest report states.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they learned that Lucas had kicked in the door to a house and entered, holding a lead pipe in his hand.

The man who lived there call 911 and confronted Lucas, who then lunged towards the 911 caller, according to the arrest report. The 911 caller fired a single shot at Lucas and hit him in the leg.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Lucas in the backyard.

During further investigation, detectives used a search warrant to determine that the incident was a home invasion gone wrong.

Lucas’ arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 19, at 9 a.m.

