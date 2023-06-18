Teenager injured in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.

Calls came in around 11:45 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 100 block of North 39th Street.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old shot in the leg. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

