27-year-old woman killed in Jeffersontown crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash in Jeffersontown Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Axminster Drive around 1:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Molly Shelton, who died at the scene, according to the release.

Police said Shelton’s vehicle veered off the road just before Axminster Drive and struck several culverts, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The Jeffersontown Police Accident Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said alcohol is being considered as a possible reason for the crash.

