Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

27-year-old woman killed in Jeffersontown crash

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash in Jeffersontown Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Axminster Drive around 1:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Molly Shelton, who died at the scene, according to the release.

Police said Shelton’s vehicle veered off the road just before Axminster Drive and struck several culverts, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The Jeffersontown Police Accident Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said alcohol is being considered as a possible reason for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
2 teens arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park allegedly carrying AR-15 style weapons
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Big Four Bridge
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge
Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East...
Woman killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood motorcycle crash identified

Latest News

Police arrest suspect officers were seeking before attempted carjacking
Man is dead after boating accident
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run death of toddler
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the Paristown neighborhood SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Persistent shower and storm chances thanks to a jammed up weather pattern
Bullitt County EMS paramedic critical after ambulance was hit by semi