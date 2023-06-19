Bullitt County ambulance involved in crash with semi-trailer truck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders in Louisville are currently at the scene of a collision involving a Bullitt County ambulance and a semi-trailer truck.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of East Chestnut Street this morning at about 3:30 a.m.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the ambulance was traveling in the eastbound lanes on East Chestnut Street while transporting a patient with lights and sirens on. The ambulance went through a red light and was hit by the semi-trailer truck that was traveling in the northbound lanes on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street.

The EMT and the patient were ejected from the back of the ambulance. Police said the EMT was taken to University of Louisville with injuries that are life-threatening and no one else was injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this crash right now.

