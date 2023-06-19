Bullitt County EMS paramedic critical after ambulance was hit by semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County ambulance taking a patient to a downtown Louisville hospital was involved in a serious injury crash this morning with a semi-trailer truck in the Downtown Hospital District.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 3:30 a.m. Monday to the 200 block of East Chestnut Street about the crash. According to LMPD, the ambulance was heading east on E. Chestnut Street with its lights and siren on. As it went through a red light, the ambulance was hit by the semi-trailer truck which had exited I-65 north on the ramp to Brook St.

Chris Hale, director of Bullitt County EMS, says the ambulance contained two EMS members who were both injured. Both were taken to UofL Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS for treatment.

Hale said the driver, age 32, was treated and released and his home with her family. The paramedic, age 60, who was in the back providing patient care, was seriously injured and is currently in ICU. According to Hale, the paramedic is in the ICU in critical but stable condition with multiple fractures, internal injuries and is being monitored for head injury. Hale said he will likely have surgery later today.

In their initial statement about the crash, LMPD said the paramedic was ejected from the ambulance.

Hale said they were told by Kentucky State Police the patient being transported fled from the scene but is now in custody. KSP has not provided the name of that person.

The names of the injured EMS employees have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

