Bullitt County paramedic in critical condition after ambulance crash involving semi

An EMT was injured in the crash.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County ambulance taking a patient to a downtown Louisville hospital was involved in a serious crash in the Downtown Hospital District Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street involving a semi-trailer truck.

LMPD said the ambulance was heading east on Chestnut Street with its lights and siren on when it went through a red light and was hit by the semi-trailer truck that had exited I-65 north on the ramp to Brook Street.

Chris Hale, director of Bullitt County EMS, said the ambulance had two EMS workers who were both injured. Both were taken to UofL Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS for treatment.

Hale said the driver, age 32, was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital. She is now at home with her family.

The paramedic, age 60, who was in the back providing patient care, was seriously injured and is currently in ICU. Hale said the paramedic is in critical but stable condition with multiple fractures, internal injuries and is being monitored for a head injury.

In their initial statement about the crash, LMPD said the paramedic was ejected from the ambulance.

Hale said he will likely have surgery later Monday. The names of the injured EMS employees have not been released at this time.

Kentucky State Police the original patient being transported fled from the scene but is now in custody. Their name has not been released at this time.

KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said troopers were involved in a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Bullitt County.

Sharp said the pursuit ended near the Bullitt County Courthouse in Shepherdsville and the car involved caught fire.

The car contained three juveniles. One of the juveniles was being taken by Bullitt County EMS to Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries and was aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

