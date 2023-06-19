FORECAST: More pockets of heavy rain today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 3″ look likely today

Stormy weather will hold for much of the week

Warmer and drier over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few spotty showers are expected this morning, the radar should light up this afternoon with more localized heavy rainfall and perhaps gusty winds. If you have picked up heavy rain in the last 24 hours, stay weather aware today. Tonight looks drier as some of the “kick” in the atmosphere associated with the stuck low pressure to our east drifts southward.

Cloudy skies will remain with lows in the 60s by Wednesdsay morning. We’ll being the last morning of spring with spotty light showers. Additional showers will be possible into the afternoon hours as well. Highs will only be in the 70s on the first day of Summer, which begins at 10:58AM ET. Mainly cloudy with drizzle or light showers possible into Wednesday night.

The pesky low pressure will finally lift north Thursday and Friday…slowly leaving our region. This will lead to lower rain chances over the weekend and therefore warmer/hotter.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.