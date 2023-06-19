FORECAST: Persistent shower and storm chances thanks to a jammed up weather pattern

WEATHER HEADLINES

Only a few scattered showers overnight

Daily storm chances through the week as an area of low pressure nearby remains stuck

Hope for a drier forecast grows by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rains have ended for the night, and in their place are a few scattered showers.

Even those will mostly fade away by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s heading into early Tuesday.

Numerous downpours and thunderstorms will pop on the radar Tuesday afternoon. These showers and storms will move from east to west thanks to the stuck low pressure east of us.

Additional isolated heavy rainfall totals are possible.

Tuesday night looks drier as some of the “kick” in the atmosphere associated with the stuck low pressure to our east drifts southward.

Cloudy skies will remain with lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers are back on the radar Wednesday afternoon as the low pressure system we’ve been talking about begins to move back westward toward us. Highs will only be in the 70s on the first day of Summer, which begins at 10:58 a.m. ET.

Thursday and Friday remain stormy at times during the day as this low pressure system sticks around overhead, not having any steering winds to push it east of us.

There is hope that we’ll see these storm chances ease somewhat by the weekend, as another system pushing in early next week gives this area of low pressure enough reason to exit our region.

Until then, get used to the wet and cool weather pattern!

