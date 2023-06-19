FORECAST: Pockets of heavy rain this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rainfal amounts of 1″ to 3″ look likely today

Stormy weather will hold for much of the week

No 90° weather unti the weekend, if not after

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect the coverage in rainfall and intensity to increase through the afternoon hours. Use caution traveling and watch for pooling water on the roadways with the lighter-than-normal travel on the roads this holiday. Highs will hold in the 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into the night but coverage and intensity will ease back compared to earlier in the day. It will be a muggy night with lows in the 60s.

Low pressure to our east will continue to funnel in pockets of showers and thunderstorms through the day. Motion of the rain will be from the east instead of the south or west. Rainfall amounts should be lighter compared to Monday’s rain.

Continued cloud and muggy conditions with the same low pressure mentioned all week still in the area.

The same low pressure bringing heavy rain to the area today will slide to the east on Tuesday, then slides backs to the west Wednesday. This will keep the risk for downpours in the forecast for much of the time.

