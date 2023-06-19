ISP: Woman arrested after nearly hitting Perry Co. deputy

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office says a woman nearly crashed into him Sunday in Tell City.

According to a post made by the Indiana State Police, the deputy was on patrol when a driver failed to yield the right of way almost hitting him.

That driver was identified as 27-year-old Keysha Mosby.

Officials say Mosby failed a field sobriety test, and it was determined that she was under the influence.

ISP says Mosby gave consent to a blood draw where she tested positive for multiple drugs.

While searching the vehicle, officers say they found Meth and Klonopin.

Police say two children were also in the car.

Mosby was found to have an arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County and was arrested on multiple charges.

