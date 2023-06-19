Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP: Woman arrested after nearly hitting Perry Co. deputy

27-year-old Keysha Mosby
27-year-old Keysha Mosby(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office says a woman nearly crashed into him Sunday in Tell City.

According to a post made by the Indiana State Police, the deputy was on patrol when a driver failed to yield the right of way almost hitting him.

That driver was identified as 27-year-old Keysha Mosby.

Officials say Mosby failed a field sobriety test, and it was determined that she was under the influence.

ISP says Mosby gave consent to a blood draw where she tested positive for multiple drugs.

While searching the vehicle, officers say they found Meth and Klonopin.

Police say two children were also in the car.

Mosby was found to have an arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County and was arrested on multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
2 18-year-olds arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park
Big Four Bridge
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Woman dead after crash in Jeffersontown
Coroner identifies child who died in hit-and-run

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the Paristown neighborhood SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Pockets of heavy rain this afternoon
Man arrested after victim dies in hospital from shooting
Man arrested, charged with murder after victim dies in hospital from shooting
LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LMPD: Car seized after reckless driving
LMPD impounds car involved in reckless driving