Jeffersonville Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run death of toddler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department is asking from the community to lookout for a suspect who is involved with a hit-and-run of a toddler.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, Lisa G. Tesch, 51, allegedly was the driver of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that hit and killed a child on Friday.

The accident happened at the Motel 6 located at 2012 Hospitality Way. Tesch, who has been identified through many sources, can be seen on security cameras running over toddler and leaving the scene.

Jeffersonville Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run of a toddler (Jeffersonville Police)

Police say that Tesch is the grandmother of the toddler.

Jeffersonville Police say that people should not approach either Tesch or the vehicle. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If she is located you are asked to call Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.