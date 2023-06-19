Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting

Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six counts of wanton endangerment.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man being sought by Louisville Metro police when officers became the intended victims of a carjacking has been taken into custody.

LMPD arrested Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six counts of wanton endangerment.

In court on Tuesday, a judge placed Wright’s bond at $100,000 with home incarceration if posted. He was ordered no contact with all parties involved and not to possess any guns or weapons.

Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of LMPD Media and Public Relations, said Wright was the person officers were looking for on Griffiths Ave. in the Portland neighborhood before the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Sanders said the incident that had officers looking for Wright happened May 28.

According to an arrest slip, Wright is accused of shooting a man in the abdomen following a dispute with the victim’s son.

On May 28, police said Wright had driven to the victim’s home and began firing the gun towards a crowd of people. The victim was hit once by gunfire.

Wright left the scene after the shooting. Multiple witnesses were able to provide police with Wright’s identity.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was put into surgery and had to have a kidney removed, according to the report.

Wright’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs

Latest News

‘Journeys to Freedom’ kicks off special historical event
‘Journeys to Freedom’ kicks off special historical event
‘Journeys to Freedom’ kicks off special historical event
4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway