LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man being sought by Louisville Metro police when officers became the intended victims of a carjacking has been taken into custody.

LMPD arrested Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six counts of wanton endangerment.

In court on Tuesday, a judge placed Wright’s bond at $100,000 with home incarceration if posted. He was ordered no contact with all parties involved and not to possess any guns or weapons.

Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of LMPD Media and Public Relations, said Wright was the person officers were looking for on Griffiths Ave. in the Portland neighborhood before the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Sanders said the incident that had officers looking for Wright happened May 28.

According to an arrest slip, Wright is accused of shooting a man in the abdomen following a dispute with the victim’s son.

On May 28, police said Wright had driven to the victim’s home and began firing the gun towards a crowd of people. The victim was hit once by gunfire.

Wright left the scene after the shooting. Multiple witnesses were able to provide police with Wright’s identity.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was put into surgery and had to have a kidney removed, according to the report.

Wright’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.