LMPD: Car seized after reckless driving

LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department seized another car after video surfaces of reckless driving.

According LMPD’s Facebook page, on June 15 a Dodge Challenger was taken into custody for reckless driving.

LMPD's 2nd Division's Impact Detectives seized a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Videos released by LMPD show the Challenger sliding at Shawnee Park, then Preston and Witherspoon.

The driver of the Challenger also hit a few people.

The Dodge Challenger was taken to the impound lot. The investigation is ongoing.

