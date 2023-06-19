LMPD: Car seized after reckless driving
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department seized another car after video surfaces of reckless driving.
According LMPD’s Facebook page, on June 15 a Dodge Challenger was taken into custody for reckless driving.
Videos released by LMPD show the Challenger sliding at Shawnee Park, then Preston and Witherspoon.
The driver of the Challenger also hit a few people.
The Dodge Challenger was taken to the impound lot. The investigation is ongoing.
