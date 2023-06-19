LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville metro police are working to determine how a man died after boating on the Ohio River.

Police said they were called on Saturday to respond to the 2900 block of River Road on a report of an injured person on a boat.

Calls came in around 12:30 a.m.

Early investigation revealed a man was somehow injured while he was on the boat. LMPD said nearby boaters helped get him to the location that was dispatched and rendered aid until first responders arrived.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LMPD’s River Unit is handling this investigation as a boating accident.

His identity has not been released at this time.

