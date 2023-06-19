LMPD searching for vehicle after woman dies from hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday around 6:15 a.m. about a pedestrian that had been reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Police said a woman was hit while crossing South Third Street from West Southland Boulevard. The pedestrian was then taken to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The vehicle has not been found yet as the LMPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

