Man arrested, charged with murder after victim dies in hospital from shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend a man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 43-year-old Delaine Anthony Nolen is facing murder charges after a shooting victim died at the hospital Saturday.

LMPD responded to a shooting on Saturday in the 4300 block of S 3rd Street.

Nolen is being charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is set to $100,000 and if released he will not be allowed to have weapons or contact the victim’s family.

Nolen is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He is expected to back in court on June 27.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.