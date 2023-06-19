Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested, charged with murder after victim dies in hospital from shooting

Man arrested after victim dies in hospital from shooting
Man arrested after victim dies in hospital from shooting(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend a man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 43-year-old Delaine Anthony Nolen is facing murder charges after a shooting victim died at the hospital Saturday.

LMPD responded to a shooting on Saturday in the 4300 block of S 3rd Street.

Nolen is being charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is set to $100,000 and if released he will not be allowed to have weapons or contact the victim’s family.

Nolen is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He is expected to back in court on June 27.

