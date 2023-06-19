Man facing murder charges in connection to Wilder Park homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 4300 block of South 3rd Street around 10:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested 43-year-old Delaine Anthony Nolen and charged him with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared in court on Monday and his bond is set to $100,000. If released, he will not be allowed to have weapons or contact the victim’s family.

Nolen is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He is expected to back in court on June 27.

