Man is dead after boating accident

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a boat accident Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 12:30am officers responded to the 2900 block of River Road for an injured person on a boat.

Officers said that an adult man who was driving the boat received some type of injury while onboard. Nearby boaters helped him get to the River Road location to get help from first responders.

Other boaters rendered aid until Louisville Fire and Rescue and LMEMS could arrive on scene.

The victim was transported to UofL hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LMPD’s River Unit is handling this investigation as a boating accident.

