Police arrest suspect officers were seeking before attempted carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The man being sought by Louisville Metro police when officers became the intended victims of a carjacking has been taken into custody.

LMPD arrested Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six counts of wanton endangerment.

Sgt. Matt Sanders, commander of LMPD Media and Public Relations, said Wright was the person officers were looking for on Griffiths Ave. in the Portland neighborhood before the deadly officer involved shooting.

Sanders said the incident that had officers looking for Wright happened May 28. Information regarding the case has not been made public.

Wright will be booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

