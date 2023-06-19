StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus will be on the low pressure over KY and its slow spin of rain bands wrapping around the area. The Louisville Metro in particular could end up with 1-3″ of rain (locally higher) if the band repeat/train themselves around the low center. Something we’ll be watching.

Once the low moves away, a more normal late June weather pattern will lock in.

More on that in today’s video!

