‘This foolish behavior is unacceptable’: LMPD seize car for reckless driving

LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers said they’ve seized another car after video surfaces of reckless driving.

According to LMPD’s Facebook page, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seen sliding at Shawnee Park, then Preston and Witherspoon.

LMPD's 2nd Division's Impact Detectives seized a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

In the video, the Challenger is also seen hitting a few people.

LMPD said the Challenger was taken to the impound lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

