‘This foolish behavior is unacceptable’: LMPD seize car for reckless driving
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers said they’ve seized another car after video surfaces of reckless driving.
According to LMPD’s Facebook page, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seen sliding at Shawnee Park, then Preston and Witherspoon.
In the video, the Challenger is also seen hitting a few people.
LMPD said the Challenger was taken to the impound lot.
The investigation is ongoing.
