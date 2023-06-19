‘This foolish behavior is unacceptable’: LMPD seize car for reckless driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers said they’ve seized another car after video surfaces of reckless driving.

According to LMPD’s Facebook page, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seen sliding at Shawnee Park, then Preston and Witherspoon.

LMPD's 2nd Division's Impact Detectives seized a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

In the video, the Challenger is also seen hitting a few people.

LMPD said the Challenger was taken to the impound lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

