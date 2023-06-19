Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dead after crash in Jeffersontown

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash in Jeffersontown Sunday morning, according to the Jeffersontown Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Axminster Drive around 1:27 a.m., officials said.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Molly Shelton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Officials said Shelton’s vehicle veered off the road just before Axminster Drive and struck several culverts, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The Jeffersontown Police Accident Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said alcohol is being considered as a possible reason for the crash.

