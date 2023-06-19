Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East Jacob Street around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling south on South Preston Street when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control.

A woman who was the passenger of the motorcycle was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Witnesses told LMPD that the driver of the motorcycle fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

