Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East...
Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East Jacob Street around 4:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East Jacob Street around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling south on South Preston Street when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control.

A woman who was the passenger of the motorcycle was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Witnesses told LMPD that the driver of the motorcycle fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash on Preston Highway identified
Coroner identifies child who died in hit-and-run
Two minutes and a phone charger are all it took to steal a woman's car.
Louisville car theft victim warns other KIA owners
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

Latest News

48-year-old Karingo Lucas, also known as Donnie Johnson
Man shot while burglarizing home in Algonquin neighborhood
24-year-old Kendra Hines
Louisville woman accused of shooting man, pointing gun at kids in Algonquin neighborhood
Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
2 18-year-olds arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park
KSP: Man shot to death in Grayson County