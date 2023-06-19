Woman killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood motorcycle crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Sunday afternoon has been released.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on South Preston Street at East Jacob Street around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling south on South Preston Street when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control.

A passenger of the motorcycle, Dana M. Kustes, 42, of Louisville, was fatally injured.

Witnesses told LMPD that the driver of the motorcycle fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

