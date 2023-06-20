Contact Troubleshooters
2 men taken to hospital after double shooting in Portland neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Market Street.

Officers arrived and found two men shot. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators have not determined the relationship between the two men, if any.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

