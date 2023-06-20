22-year-old man killed in Highview neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Highview neighborhood has been identified.

Amoni Dejesus, 22, died after being shot in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Dejesus’ manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot at the location.

The man, later identified as Dejesus, had been shot multiple times. Officers applied first aid, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

There are no arrests in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.