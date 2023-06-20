Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Fire Department said four thoroughbred horses were killed in a trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders from BFD and Nelson County Fire and Rescue were called to respond to a report of a horse trailer on fire around 6:29 a.m. at the 20-mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway.

Crews initially found no incident at the 20 mile-marker and were later advised it was closer to the 29 mile-marker.

BFD said crews arrived and found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for around an hour while crews battled the fire.

The employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew’s arrival.

Four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

BFD said the horses had an estimated value of $750,000 and another $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Jeffersonville Police searching for grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

Latest News

Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years
Kentucky State Police will turn 75 years old in July.
Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years
27-year-old Keysha Mosby
ISP: Woman arrested after nearly hitting Perry Co. deputy
Addiction Recovery Care gives insight on what has led to the recent decrease in overdose...
Addiction Recovery Care gives insight into how to prevent fatal overdoses