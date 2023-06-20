Contact Troubleshooters
Alzheimer’s Association chapters nationwide unite to rally for access to Lecanemab

One person attending the June 20, 2023 rally by the the Greater Kentucky Chapter of the...
One person attending the June 20, 2023 rally by the the Greater Kentucky Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association calling for coverage of approved Alzheimer's treatments held a sign calling on the federal government to cover a new treatment, Lecanemab.(Source: Chris Stowe, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in cities across the nation gathered to call for coverage of approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Among them was the Greater Kentucky Chapter who were in Jefferson Square Park spreading their message.

Medicaid and Medicare currently don’t cover FDA approved drugs that treat Alzheimer’s disease. That’s something they’re pushing the government to change.

McKenzie Wallace, public health director for the Greater Kentucky Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the treatment isn’t realistic without the insurance.

“It’s so important for Medicare and Medicaid to cover these treatments because out of pocket this new treatment, Lecanemab, a yearly treatment can cost up to $26,000 a year,” Wallace said. “And, of course, that’s just not feasible for our folks who will benefit from Medicare and Medicaid, so it’s really important that they cover this treatment. >

They say that getting the Office of Medicaid and Medicare to cover this will also push private insurance companies to cover the drug.

Other association chapters held rallies at the White House and others are in major cities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

