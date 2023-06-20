Alzheimer’s Association chapters nationwide unite to rally for access to Lecanemab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in cities across the nation gathered to call for coverage of approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Among them was the Greater Kentucky Chapter who were in Jefferson Square Park spreading their message.

Medicaid and Medicare currently don’t cover FDA approved drugs that treat Alzheimer’s disease. That’s something they’re pushing the government to change.

McKenzie Wallace, public health director for the Greater Kentucky Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the treatment isn’t realistic without the insurance.

“It’s so important for Medicare and Medicaid to cover these treatments because out of pocket this new treatment, Lecanemab, a yearly treatment can cost up to $26,000 a year,” Wallace said. “And, of course, that’s just not feasible for our folks who will benefit from Medicare and Medicaid, so it’s really important that they cover this treatment. >

They say that getting the Office of Medicaid and Medicare to cover this will also push private insurance companies to cover the drug.

Other association chapters held rallies at the White House and others are in major cities.

