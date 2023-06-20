Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body camera footage shows attempted murder defendant discussing Timothy McVeigh

Body camera footage shows murder defendant discussing Timothy McVeigh
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a reference to a mass murderer.

That’s what Oldham County Police found when they arrested Kenneth Gregory for threatening to kill his family in late May.

They’ve released body camera footage. The video is, at moments, chilling.

Officers gingerly opening a trunk, discussing among themselves what Gregory told them.

Gregory said no matter what they did, he could always do something similar to the Oklahoma City bomber.

“Do not move or you will be shot,” ordered one of the officers as they detained Gregory.

The police confrontation with Gregory did not last long. He followed directions, but gave confusing answers at times to officers. For example, he said police should have found all his weapons.

“It should be or it is?” asked the officer.

“It is, the only weapons on me as long as I remember right, stressful situation, lots of weapons,” Gregory said.

LMPD had been called after Gregory FaceTimed his father in late May wearing body armor and loading rifle magazines threatening to kill his family.

Oldham County Police arrested Gregory after GPS located him near his father’s home. He was detained on a mental inquest warrant.

“I’m very confused on your all’s opinion about a mental health crisis,” Gregory said. “You can’t really stop someone from committing an act of violence, for say, if you were to take my weapons, I could always rent a UHaul and load it with explosives like Timothy McVeigh, I believe. It is the will to do harm against your own people that is the problem.”

Officers spent nearly an hour searching Gregory’s car and unloading magazine after magazine of AK-47 rounds. They counted 356 rounds contained within multiple 30 and 40-round magazines. They also found 34 rounds of pistol ammunition and body armor in Gregory’s trunk.

“There were plates in the back, I guess you got all those too, not really a weapon,” Gregory said.

“What level were they, three?” asked an officer.

“Four, in case you all decided to shoot at me with rifles,” Gregory said.

Gregory’s case is still ongoing.

He’s in jail charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Louisville nursing homes will be shutting down and paying penalties after site visits by...
Louisville nursing homes shut down after reports of neglect, rodent infestation
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Rex Wright, Jr., 23, of Louisville, was arrested on a warrant for one count of assault and six...
LMPD arrests suspect sought before attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting
David Morales, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide outside Hoops Grill & Sports Bar
LMPD investigating boating death on the Ohio River

Latest News

A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships has docked in...
Old-fashioned ship replica ‘Pinta’ docks in Louisville this June
Louisville School of Rock WAVE
Louisville School of Rock group heading out on tour
I-65 North at Hardin County/Bullitt County line closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Louisville School of Rock heading out on tour
Louisville School of Rock heading out on tour