Controversy over sign at Old Georgetown Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One association said the Mayor of Georgetown ordered them to take down a sign outside of the Old Georgetown Cemetery.

Willa Relford Gentry is a member of the Scott County African American Heritage Association.

She said they have been working to preserve the Old Georgetown Cemetery.

“It was still the Old Georgetown Cemetery, but they kind of nicknamed it the Old Colored Cemetery because black people were being buried here.” Gentry said, “That’s what we’re trying to document, and that’s pretty much what that sign says.”

Gentry said the sign they originally placed on the fence of the cemetery was ordered to be taken down by the Georgetown mayor.

She said she should be allowed to keep it there.

“We went to the county office, and the deed to this property right here says unknown,” Gentry said.

Gentry, along with Clara Hawkins Sidney, and others have helped restore headstones and uncover lost ones.

They said there is an estimated 2,400 graves on the property, but only about 200 headstones are above the ground.

“The reason we put it up is because this cemetery over here, we’ve been working on it for 2 years, and we’ve been documenting the history of the cemetery.” She said, “All of those United States colored infantry men fought for freedom, but it’s not freedom to tell me to take a sign down for no reason.”

The Pioneer Cemetery is the resting place for US troops, Buffalo Soldiers, and other historical figures.

“Those people that are buried in that cemetery, their voices need to be heard.” Gentry said.

Gentry said they expect to have a response from the Georgetown mayor by Tuesday.

We also reached out to the Georgetown mayor’s office but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.