FORECAST: More pockets of heavy rain this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated rainfal amounts of 1″ to 3″ possible today

Summer officially begins tomorrow!

Heating up into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and humid into this afternoon with several clusters of heavy rain and perhaps a couple of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds. If you have picked up heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, your risk for flash flooding has increased.

The radar looks to relax this evening in terms of downpours and thunderstorms. However, there is a risk for a period of downpours or even thunderstorms closer to sunrise we’ll be tracking.

We’ll begin the last morning of spring with spotty light showers. Additional showers will be possible into the afternoon hours as well. Highs will only be in the 70s

on the first day of Summer, which begins at 10:58 AM ET.

Mainly cloudy with drizzle or light showers possible into

Wednesday night.

The pesky low pressure will finally lift north Thursday and Friday slowly leaving our region. This will lead to lower rain chances over the weekend and therefore warmer and hotter.

