FORECAST: Round of showers and downpours likely early Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered downpours will fade with the setting sun tonight

Batch of showers and downpours moves in from mid morning through mid afternoon Wednesday

Weekend trending drier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon’s downpours and thunderstorms will fade with the setting sun, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and muggy temperatures in the 60s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rain chance looks to be early in the day as a disturbance rotates in from the northeast around the low pressure that’s been in our region, bringing showers and downpours from mid morning through mid afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Clouds will hang around Wednesday night as the muggy, unsettled weather continues. Lows will be in the 60s Thursday morning.

Scattered shower chances will be with us on Thursday, but the overall rain chance will be down compared to previous days as the low pressure system we’ve talked about for a while begins to make its exit. Highs will be in the 70s.

On Friday we’re looking for a few scattered thunderstorms, but this chance depends on exactly where the low pressure system we’ve been talking about for days will be.

This low pressure looks to depart completely by Saturday, leaving us with a drier forecast in time for the weekend. A cold front arriving late Sunday into early Monday will provide our next likely chance of thunderstorms.

