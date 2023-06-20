Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Summer begins today with showers

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 20, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty showers for much of the day
  • Drier and warmer into the weekend
  • Stormy weather by early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will fly into the area from the east this morning, fading to the west during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain fairly steady until late in the day when a jump into the upper 70s and a few lower 80s will be possible. Clouds will hang around tonight as the muggy, unsettled weather continues.

Lows will be in the 60s Thursday morning. Scattered shower chances will be with us to the east on Thursday, but the overall rain chance will be down compared to previous days as the low pressure system we’ve talked about for a while begins to make its exit. Highs will be in the 70s. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers early in the evening.

One more day of spotty showers for Friday before we get into a brief, yet drier setup for Saturday and most of Sunday. It will be toward Sunday evening into Monday that a cold front is likely to spark some gusty thunderstorms for the region. We’ll be monitoring that over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

