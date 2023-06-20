Former LMPD Chief Erika Shields joins Atlanta-based defense training company’s leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Erika Shields, the former police chief for both the Louisville Metro and Atlanta, Georgia, has joined the leadership team for a defense and weapons training organization InVeris Training Solutions.

Shields was announced as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer on June 16, according to a release.

The move brings Shields back to Atlanta after leading Louisville’s police department from 2021 through 2023. Shields announced her resignation two months before current Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg took office.

InVeris said Shields will work with leadership in military and law enforcement agencies to leverage virtual reality and augmented reality products.

“The technology InVeris has is superb, and it brings to the table what police chiefs across the country are looking for,” Shields said in a release. “This product allows law enforcement and military personnel to train on a regular basis in real-life scenarios with feedback focused on de-escalation and improving outcomes.”

Before her role in Louisville, Shields served the Atlanta police department from 1995 through 2020. She became that department’s Chief of Police from 2016 to 2020.

Shields had resigned following the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in June 2020.

She joined LMPD and appointed Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as deputy chief of the department. Following Shields’ resignation, Gwinn-Villaroel was named interim chief of LMPD.

