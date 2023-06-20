Free summer youth programs now open at Louisville community centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teens looking for something to do over the summer holiday now have options as the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods announces the start of the city’s free summer youth programs.

Programs will be offered daily at Louisville-area community centers during the evening, with options such as sports activities, educational tutoring, photography learning, music classes and more.

Through a partnership with Louisville’s Parks and Recreation Department, the community centers will offer programs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg discussed how the program can help children who are victims of abuse or neglect find healthy outlets this summer.

“They might not have many stable adults in their lives to help them navigate these years and make a plan for their future or help them with summer activities,” Greenberg said. " They might not feel they have anything to do or anywhere to go during the summer, and in some instances, children may be dealing with all these issues and more. And so we want to be able to provide opportunities for these children and teens.”

The programs were creatred using $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funding. Programs are scheduled to run through August 5.

For a complete list of summer programming, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.