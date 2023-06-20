Investigation underway after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake

HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - First responders searched for two passengers after their helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The conditions of the two occupants are unclear at this time.

The Hobart Fire Department said that it had responders standing by to assist in the rescue efforts.

Our Dive Team is on standby in Cedar Lake, ready to help our friends @CLFD_IAFFL5141 with the helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/kOGRivJqEY — Hobart Fire Department (@HobartFire) June 19, 2023

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

