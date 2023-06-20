Contact Troubleshooters
'Journeys to Freedom' kicks off special historical event

The two-day event is an immersive experience about the realities of slavery.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can step back in history on a special river cruise on the Belle of Louisville on June 20 and 21.

‘Journeys to Freedom’ tells the stories of two families trying to escape slavery.

The cruises are an immersive experience about the realities of slavery.

Besides the performances, guests can enjoy vendors, blackjack, as well as food and beverages.

More information on the event and ticket pricing can be found by clicking or tapping here.

