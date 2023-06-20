Kentucky Science Center opens new young adult health exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center’s first new permanent exhibit since 2020 will soon be open to the public.

The exhibit, titled “Uniquely Human,” was created to encourage young adult guests age 12-25 to emphasize the importance of mental and emotional health, according to a release.

Kentucky Science Center is hosting a grand opening for the new exhibit on June 29, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

More than 20 interactive experiences are part of the exhibit to help guests consider how connections between health and humanity shape a person’s thoughts and feelings.

“With Uniquely Human, we have created a transformative experience that invites guests to discover their unique selves and develop empathy for a broader view of humanity,” KSC CEO Mike Norman said in a release. “Guests will be challenged to see themselves and others differently, encouraging communication and understanding. Ultimately, our goal is for Uniquely Human to make our community better for us all.”

The “Uniquely Human” exhibit was developed over four years with the Kentucky Science Center Young Adult Content Committee.

For more information on the Kentucky Science Center, click or tap here.

