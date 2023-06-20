Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge birthday is right around the corner for Kentucky State Police.

On July 1, the agency will turn 75 years old.

The uniforms have changed, but their goal to serve and protect the people of Kentucky hasn’t.

KSP was the 38th state police agency when Governor Earle Clements signed off on the department in 1948.

On Monday, KSP hosted Governor Andy Beshear for a celebration of their many accomplishments.

Beshear thanked them for their help in lowering the number of overdose deaths, through drug seizures, for the first time in five years.

”It’s truly an honor just to be a part of [KSP],” said KSP spokesperson Capt. Paul Blanton, “To be part of an agency that’s been around for 75 years. A lot of historic things have happened in there, but when you look forward, there are a lot of things we can still accomplish.”

Blanton said recruiting efforts have expanded.

Those recruiting efforts have been met with pay raises for troopers and modified eligibility requirements.

KSP’s current cadet class is the largest in nearly 10 years.

